House narrowly passes short-term spending bill, preventing shutdown

WASHINGTON - Congress has voted to prevent a government shutdown as the House and Senate in rapid succession approved a stopgap spending bill to keep agencies running through Jan. 19.



The Senate's 66-32 vote sent the temporary funding bill to President Donald Trump with time to spare before a Friday midnight deadline. He has said he will sign it and encouraged lawmakers on Twitter to "keep our Government OPEN!"



The Senate vote followed a deceptively difficult 231-188 tally in the House that followed days of wrangling. Democrats generally opposed the measure, seeking protections for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.



The measure punts most of Capitol Hill's unfinished business until January, including immigration, a potential budget agreement and health care. Then, Democrats are poised to have greater influence.