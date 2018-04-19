House narrowly backs budget bill with steep cuts

BATON ROUGE (AP) - The Louisiana House has narrowly approved a $27 billion state operating budget for next year that could shutter health care services and would leave the popular TOPS college tuition program short of full financing.

Lawmakers voted 55-47 for the spending plan for the financial year that begins July 1. Nearly all Democrats opposed the proposal.

Thursday's vote was a win for House Republican leaders who pushed for passage of a budget rather than wait to craft something in a special session as Gov. John Bel Edwards prefers.

Louisiana has a $648 million budget gap next year. Edwards wants lawmakers to replace some expiring temporary taxes in a special session.

Republicans who supported the budget say gaps could be filled later in the special session.

The debate shifts to the Senate.