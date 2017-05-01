House lawmakers reverse plans to raise legislative spending

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers are scaling back plans to boost their budget by nearly $11 million next year.



Though Louisiana continues to face budget shortfalls, state legislative leaders initially weren't proposing to cut their own agencies. The budget bill they introduced would have increased legislative agency spending in the financial year that begins July 1 to the level in place before they took any reductions.



But the House Appropriations Committee reworked that proposal Monday. The committee cut out the increase before advancing the budget bill to the full House for consideration.



If passed by the House, it's unclear if that spending plan can win Senate support. Senate President John Alario had said it would be difficult for legislative agencies to continue operating with the current level of financing.