66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House lawmakers reverse plans to raise legislative spending

1 hour 33 minutes 16 seconds ago May 01, 2017 May 1, 2017 Monday, May 01 2017 May 01, 2017 7:33 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Lawmakers are scaling back plans to boost their budget by nearly $11 million next year.

Though Louisiana continues to face budget shortfalls, state legislative leaders initially weren't proposing to cut their own agencies. The budget bill they introduced would have increased legislative agency spending in the financial year that begins July 1 to the level in place before they took any reductions.

But the House Appropriations Committee reworked that proposal Monday. The committee cut out the increase before advancing the budget bill to the full House for consideration.

If passed by the House, it's unclear if that spending plan can win Senate support. Senate President John Alario had said it would be difficult for legislative agencies to continue operating with the current level of financing.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days