Latest Weather Blog
House GOP votes to gut Obama health care law
WASHINGTON - Relieved Republicans have pushed their prized health care bill through the House. The mostly party-line 217-213 vote advances a bill that addresses their longtime pledge to erase the 2010 Obama health care law.
Thursday's vote sends the measure to the Senate. Many senators consider the House bill too harsh and it's expected to undergo substantial changes.
The House measure collapsed in March due to opposition by conservative and moderate GOP lawmakers. House leaders abandoned another attempt to pass the bill last week after support was lacking.
Leaders finally rounded up enough support after adding money aimed at helping seriously ill patients afford their medical costs.
Democrats said the bill would kick millions off coverage. They predicted Republicans would pay the price in next year's elections.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs High School assistant football coach dies suddenly
-
Baker community comes together for National Day of Prayer
-
House backs budget reduced from Edwards plan
-
Woman spots her stolen car, chases with Baton Rouge Police
-
Brownsfield home considered total loss after lightning strike, fire