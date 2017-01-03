54°
House GOP votes to gut independent ethics office

January 03, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
ABC News, The Associated Press

WASHINGTON - House Republicans have voted to eviscerate the Office of Congressional Ethics, the independent body created to investigate allegations of misconduct by lawmakers.

The proposal calls for placing the office under control of the House Ethics Committee, and that has prompted an outcry from Democrats and government watchdog groups.

The proposed change is part of a rules package that the full House will vote today.

