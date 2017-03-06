69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House GOP releases bill replacing Obama health care overhaul

1 hour 16 minutes 35 seconds ago March 06, 2017 Mar 6, 2017 Monday, March 06 2017 March 06, 2017 7:38 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WJLA

WASHINGTON - House Republicans have released their long-awaited bill dismantling much of former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. The measure would roll back the government's health care role and is expected to result in fewer people having insurance coverage.

House committees planned votes on the legislation Wednesday. That will launch perhaps the year's defining battle in Congress, and GOP success is by no means assured because of internal divisions.

The plan would repeal the law's fines on people who don't purchase health insurance. Instead of the statute's income-based premium subsidies, people would get tax credits based on age. The subsidies would phase out for higher-earning people.

Obama's expansion of Medicaid to more lower-income people would continue until 2020. The bill would eventually change how the federal government helps finance that program.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days