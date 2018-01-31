House GOP outlines spending controls wanted in tax debate

BATON ROUGE - House Republicans have released details of spending controls they want from Gov. John Bel Edwards in exchange for considering taxes to fill Louisiana's $1 billion budget gap.

The items proposed by House Speaker Taylor Barras in a three-page list Tuesday had been talked about broadly in the ongoing budget and tax negotiations. But the list has specific details, in response to the Democratic governor's push for additional information.

The proposals would tighten limits on annual state spending growth, create a new website to track state spending, charge some Medicaid patients a copay for services and medications, and enact work requirements on certain Medicaid enrollees.

Barras says he and a majority of House members will require passage of the ideas "to be part of a final solution" on closing the shortfall.