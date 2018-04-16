66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House GOP leaders favor tuition program over health care

34 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, April 16 2018 Apr 16, 2018 April 16, 2018 12:50 PM April 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana House Republican leaders have prioritized the popular TOPS college tuition program in next year's budget, choosing to shield the awards from cuts while making steep reductions across health services for the poor and disabled.

House Appropriations Committee members on Monday rewrote the spending plan for the financial year that begins July 1. The majority-Republican committee decided to make the lion's share of cuts to close a $648 million shortfall in the health department.

TOPS would be fully financed, but higher education campuses would take $22 million in reductions.

With a 17-6 vote, the committee sent the budget proposal to the full House for debate. All but one Republican backed the spending plan, while all Democrats voted against it.

The full House is expected to debate the bill Thursday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days