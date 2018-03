House fire on Wilbur Street considered arson

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters contained a small duplex fire Saturday afternoon on Wilbur Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire in the 8700 block of Wilbur St.

Officials say the outside of the home received a small amount of damage, estimating in value at $200.

The fire is considered arson, BRFD said.

No injuries were sustained. This is the fourth house fire reported on Saturday.