House fire on Fulwar Skipwith Rd.

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are responding to a reported house fire on 364 Fulwar Skipwith Rd.

They arrived on scene at 7:54 PM to find the fireplace in the outdoor sun room had burned through the rear wall into the home’s living area. Smoke detectors alerted the resident to the fire.

Some electrical wiring was burned in the wall space, and the fire was contained to the area where the fire penetrated. Firefighters had the fire extinguished by 8:12 PM.

There were no injuries and fire damage to the home was minor.