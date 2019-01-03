55°
House fire on Chippewa Street ruled arson

3 hours 21 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, January 03 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - Investigators say a house fire on Chippewa Street Thursday evening has been ruled as arson.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says crews responded to the blaze just before 5:30 p.m. on Chippewa near Pimpernel Avenue. It was contained in under 20 minutes.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found the kitchen floor on fire. The flames spread to the walls and into the attic. Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.

The house received roughly $25,000 worth of damage.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact authorities at (225) 354-1419.

