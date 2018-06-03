88°
House fire on Bateman Circle under investigation for arson
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire near Fairfields Avenue Saturday afternoon.
The fire was first reported before 6 p.m. in the 2100 block of Bateman Circle.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find the vacant home fully engulfed in flames.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department has determined the fire to be arson, but did not disclose what led them to believe the fire was set intentionally.
BRFD says the home, valued at $20,000, was a total loss. Fire exposure to the structure next door caused $10,000 in damage.
No injuries were reported.
