House fire off Goodwood Boulevard rekindles

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a house fire has rekindled at a three-story home off of Goodwood Boulevard.

It rekindled around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

The original fire was reported just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Crown Way. Fire officials say the house was vacant at the time of the fire due to renovations being done.

The fire put brought under control around 11:49 p.m.

Authorities say the house received heavy fire and smoke damage. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.