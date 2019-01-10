34°
Latest Weather Blog
House fire off Goodwood Boulevard rekindles
BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a house fire has rekindled at a three-story home off of Goodwood Boulevard.
It rekindled around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.
The original fire was reported just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Crown Way. Fire officials say the house was vacant at the time of the fire due to renovations being done.
The fire put brought under control around 11:49 p.m.
Authorities say the house received heavy fire and smoke damage. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shreveport police officer shot, killed Wednesday night
-
Sheriff: 3 wounded after 'gun battle' in Ascension Parish
-
Baton Rouge homeowners seek federal buyouts
-
SAINTS REPORT: Sean Payton uniquely motivates Saints
-
Local restaurant offering free meals to federal workers amid government shutdown