34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House fire off Goodwood Boulevard rekindles

3 hours 19 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, January 10 2019 Jan 10, 2019 January 10, 2019 4:00 AM January 10, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a house fire has rekindled at a three-story home off of Goodwood Boulevard.

It rekindled around 5:15 a.m. Thursday.

The original fire was reported just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Crown Way. Fire officials say the house was vacant at the time of the fire due to renovations being done. 

The fire put brought under control around 11:49 p.m.

Authorities say the house received heavy fire and smoke damage. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days