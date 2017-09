Authorities: 68-year-old dead after fire in Baton Rouge subdivision

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say one person is dead after a house fire on Hogenville Avenue Sunday.

Crews responded to the fire on Hogenville near Wilderness Drive around 4 in the afternoon. According to the St. George Fire Chief, a 68-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The chief added that multiple pets were killed in the fire as well.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.