House fire claims life, injures firefighter at Pollard Estates residence

UPDATE: Sources tell WBRZ one person was killed in the blaze and a firefighter was injured fighting the fire.

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews are responding to a house fire on Hibiscus Drive in Pollard Estates.

Officials received reports of the blaze around 9:00 p.m. Sunday night on 5984 Hibiscus Drive.

Fire crews are on scene now attempting to control the fire.

A News 2 crew is en route.