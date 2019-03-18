House fire claims life, injures another at Pollard Estates residence

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a house fire on Hibiscus Drive in Pollard Estates that has left one dead and another injured.

Officials received reports of the blaze around 9:00 p.m. Sunday night on 5984 Hibiscus Drive.

Fire crews say once they arrived on the scene, they found the house completely engulfed in flames.

One female resident was killed in the blaze while a male resident was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A neighbor of the Hibiscus residents told WBRZ that it was an elderly couple that lived in the home. He said he heard an explosion and came outside to find the male resident distraught as he was struggling to get out of the house covered in soot.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, the blaze is still under investigation.