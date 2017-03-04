House fire caused by child playing with outlet

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters responded to a house fire in north Baton Rouge Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 9600 block of Lewis Street sometime at 10:15 a.m. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming from the house.

Crews were able to contain the fire by 10:34 a.m., according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Four people were inside the home when the fire started. All four were able to make it out safely, BRFD said.

BRFD determined the fire was caused by a child playing with an electrical outlet inside the house. The child told investigators what happened and will be put in the Juvenile Fire Setters Program.

The house received heavy smoke damage, BRFD said.