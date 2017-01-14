Latest Weather Blog
House Dems press FBI on Russia, possible link to Trump camp
WASHINGTON - House Democrats have confronted FBI Director James Comey over his refusal to say whether the FBI is investigating possible links between President-elect Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.
The Democrats are still seething over Comey's handling of the election-year inquiry of Hillary Clinton.
The strong words came during a closed-door session Friday. Democrats blame Comey in part for Clinton's loss to Trump. In July, Comey announced the findings of the FBI investigation that found Clinton's use of a private email server was "extremely careless" but not criminal. Then, days before the Nov. 8 election, he sent two letters to Congress, one announcing a review of newly found emails and then another saying there was no evidence of wrongdoing.
The Justice Department inspector general is now investigating Comey and the department.
