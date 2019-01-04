House Democrats urge sweeping reforms to boost voting access

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Democrats are unveiling a comprehensive elections and ethics reform package that targets what they call a "culture of corruption in Washington" and aims to reduce the role of money in politics.

The bill is one of the first to be considered as Democrats take control of the House after eight years. It would make it easier for citizens to register and vote, tighten election security and require presidents to disclose their tax returns.

Maryland Democratic Rep. John Sarbanes is leading the reform effort and says Democrats were responding to the American people's wishes as shown by the election results. While some parts of the bill have bipartisan support, the overall package is unlikely to win approval in the Republican-controlled Senate.

President Donald Trump also opposes it.