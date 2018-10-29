67°
House Democrats promise action on LGBTQ rights bill

Monday, October 29 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - House Democrats are promising next year to prioritize anti-discrimination legislation that would for the first time establish widespread equal rights protections for LGBTQ individuals.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi recently said she would introduce the Equality Act as one of her first orders of business if Democrats retake the House in November. The bill would outlaw gender discrimination in places like restaurants and retail shops, in seeking housing, using health care and social services, applying for a loan or participating in the jury selection process.

The House bill has 198 co-sponsors, including two Republicans. But no Senate Republicans have signed on, and social conservatives oppose it. Even if the bill cleared Congress, it would still have to be signed by President Donald Trump to become law.

