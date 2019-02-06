Latest Weather Blog
House Democrats examine ways to reduce gun violence
WASHINGTON (AP) - The chairman of House Judiciary Committee says he is disappointed that President Donald Trump did not mention gun violence in his State of the Union address.
Democrat Jerrold Nadler of New York said Wednesday that Democrats will push for "sensible gun safety laws" that the public is demanding after a series of mass shootings in recent years. The Judiciary Committee is examining ways to reduce gun violence, the first pro-gun control hearing in the House in at least eight years, when Democrats last controlled the chamber.
Nadler said that "for far too long, Republicans in Congress have offered moments of silence instead of action in the wake of gun tragedies. That era is over."
Democrats have promised action on measures to address gun violence, including expanded background checks.
