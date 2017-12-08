35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House damaged by fire on Maribel Court; second reported fire in 8 hours

1 hour 15 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, December 08 2017 Dec 8, 2017 December 08, 2017 8:45 PM December 08, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a house fire on Maribel Court Friday.

The fire occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Maribel Court

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Earlier Friday, crews responded to another fire just a few yards away on Maribel Court. Few details were provided on the extent of the damage in that case.

WBRZ News 2 has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days