House damaged by fire on Maribel Court; second reported fire in 8 hours

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a house fire on Maribel Court Friday.

The fire occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Maribel Court

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Earlier Friday, crews responded to another fire just a few yards away on Maribel Court. Few details were provided on the extent of the damage in that case.

