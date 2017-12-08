35°
House damaged by fire on Maribel Court; second reported fire in 8 hours
BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a house fire on Maribel Court Friday.
The fire occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Maribel Court
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Earlier Friday, crews responded to another fire just a few yards away on Maribel Court. Few details were provided on the extent of the damage in that case.
