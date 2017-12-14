House considered a total loss after Wednesday night fire

BATON ROUGE- A late night house fire destroyed a home on East Boulevard Wednesday night.

Firefighters got the call of a fire at 11:55 p.m. at a residence in the 800 block of East Boulevard.

Firefighters said the fire started in a fireplace. In the fireplace, authorities found a gas heater which potentially could have started the fire.

Authorities said the family, two adults and three children, were able to escape the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The two story structure became unstable on the side where the fire started and a second crew was called. Authorities said that the firefighters were called out of the house for their safety.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control, but authorities say the home is a total loss.