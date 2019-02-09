50°
Latest Weather Blog
House call turns into horse call for police in Minnesota
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a suburban Minneapolis resident reported a strange intruder in her basement. It was a horse.
Inver Grove Heights police arrived at the woman's home late Friday night to find a pale-colored horse walking through various rooms as officers watched through windows from the outside.
Police Sgt. Adam Wiederhoeft says the investigation is ongoing and it isn't clear how the horse got into the house, but that the animal's owner came by to remove it.
A message on the police department's Facebook page read: "No horses or officers were hurt in this incident and the horse was safely returned to the corral!"
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Meet Eli Jackson, LSU's longtime master locksmith
-
Georgia-Pacific hosts job fair for workers impacted by plant layoffs
-
Different spellings on Garden District street signs
-
Group repairing Memorial Stadium ahead of event commemorating Baton Rouge Bus Boycott
-
BREC to renovate boxing facility, North 14th Street Park