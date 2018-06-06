85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House bill would boost ports, dams and other water projects

1 hour 41 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, June 06 2018 Jun 6, 2018 June 06, 2018 1:09 PM June 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The House is preparing to approve a nearly $3 billion bill to improve the nation's ports, dams and harbors, protect against floods, restore shorelines and support other water-related projects.

The Water Resources Development Act would authorize a host of projects nationwide, including nearly $1 billion for a massive project to stem coastal erosion in Galveston, Texas, and restore wetlands and marshes damaged by Hurricane Harvey. The bill also would boost a project to deepen and expand Savannah, Georgia's harbor and direct the Army Corps of Engineers to study two dozen projects to reduce flood risks, improve navigation and protect against aquatic invasive species.

Lawmakers were debating the bill Wednesday, with a vote expected Wednesday night. If approved the measure would go to the Senate, which is considering a similar bill.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days