House bill makes VA employees more accountable

WASHINGTON - The House has approved a bill that would require all reprimands and admonishments given to Department of Veterans Affairs employees to remain in their personnel files as long as they are employed there.



The new chairman of the House Committee of Veterans Affairs, Rep. Phil Roe of Tennessee, says the legislation is designed to improve accountability.



The House passed comparable legislation in the last session of Congress, but it failed to clear the Senate.



Under current VA policy, an "admonishment" can only remain in an employee's file for two years, and a "reprimand" for three years, after which they are permanently removed.



The House has also passed a bill directing the VA secretary to take steps to ensure veterans do not receive expired or otherwise contaminated tissue from cadaver donors.