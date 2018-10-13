House being renovated caught fire Saturday morning, no cause determined

BATON ROUGE – A house under renovation caught fire early Saturday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was not sure of the cause as of this post.

The blaze was in the 800 block of North 46th. The fire broke out around 5 o’clock Saturday.

The house was vacant at the time and work was being done on it, the fire department said in a news release.

The fire had engulfed the entire structure by the time the first crews showed up, firefighters reported.

Fire crews worked to keep flames from spreading to nearby structures.

There were no injuries.

