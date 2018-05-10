76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House backs 'In God We Trust' display in Louisiana schools

3 hours 34 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, May 10 2018 May 10, 2018 May 10, 2018 5:48 AM May 10, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's public schools soon may have to display "In God We Trust" in their buildings.

Sen. Regina Barrow's bill requiring the posting received final legislative passage Wednesday night. Lawmakers in the House didn't debate the Senate-backed measure before passing it with a 93-0 vote that sent it to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The bill also would require that schools teach students about the slogan.

Schools would have to fulfill the requirements by the 2019-2020 school year. Barrow, a Baton Rouge Democrat, told lawmakers during committee debate that she sponsored the bill because she thinks "it's really important that young people understand the patriotic history" of the country.

Edwards' office didn't immediately respond to a question about whether the governor will sign the measure.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days