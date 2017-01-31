49°
House aides advised Trump on immigration order

January 31, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The House Judiciary Committee is confirming that committee staff worked with Trump administration officials as they drafted an executive order temporarily halting the nation's refugee program.

A committee aide says some committee staff offered their expertise, but says the Trump administration is responsible for final policy decisions, rollout and implementation.

The work by committee staffers took place without the knowledge of House GOP leaders.

