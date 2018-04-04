73°
House agrees to rollback law changes, extend probation terms

5 hours 10 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, April 03 2018 Apr 3, 2018 April 03, 2018 7:25 PM April 03, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's criminal justice overhaul has taken a hit after the House voted to lengthen probation terms that were shortened during last year's rewrite of sentencing laws.
  
The proposal by Republican Rep. Sherman Mack passed Tuesday by a vote of 61-30. It now heads to the Senate.
  
Mack says extending probation lengths for most nonviolent offenders from a maximum of three years to five would keep people out of prison.
  
Opponents dismissed the legislation as a part of a dangerous rollback to bipartisan criminal justice changes intended to drive down Louisiana's prison population.
  
Another part of the overhaul came under fire Tuesday when a measure barring convicted murderers from obtaining medical furlough was voted out of a Senate judicial committee.
