83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House adds security funding in wake of Scalise shooting

1 hour 23 minutes 47 seconds ago June 27, 2017 Jun 27, 2017 Tuesday, June 27 2017 June 27, 2017 4:59 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - The House has moved to provide lawmakers with a $25,000 allowance to take additional security steps in the wake of the shooting at a congressional baseball practice earlier this month.
  
The additional funding is intended to be used to beef up security, including at home-district offices and public appearances, and is available through the beginning of next year.
  
The stipend comes on top of office allowances averaging $1.3 million for travel, staff salaries and other expenses.
  
The additional funding swept through the House by a unanimous voice vote.
  
The shooting earlier this month raised concerns among lawmakers about the adequacy of their personal security, especially as politics in the U.S. has become hyper-polarized.
  
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise remains hospitalized after the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days