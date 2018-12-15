Hours after WBRZ report, community rallies to help family pay for loved one's burial

BATON ROUGE - Just hours after their story aired on WBRZ, a family received some much-needed help from the Baton Rouge community.

On Friday, the family of Decuir Swilley spoke with WBRZ about the young mother's death and how they've been unable to afford a proper burial for her. Decuir, who died from a rare medical condition just days before Thanksgiving, left behind her two daughters, ages 7 and 9.

"It's been rough, especially for my girls here, because they understand. They know what death is, but they don't fully understand why she's gone so early," said Tracy Swilley, Decuir's long-term partner.

The Swilley's said extended family helped get the cost down, but they were still looking to pay thousands to bury their loved one. It's money that's been hard to come by amid the holiday season.

However, less than 24 hours after the Swilley family shared their financial struggles with WBRZ, their online fundraiser reached its goal of $1,800. Dozens of donations poured in, with one as high as $400.

Though the goal has been reached, the GoFundMe page is still up for the time being. Anyone interested in sharing their support can find the page HERE.