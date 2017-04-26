83°
Houma man wins $1.4M Louisiana Lotto jackpot

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - A Houma man is Louisiana's latest millionaire.

The Louisiana Lottery, in a news release Tuesday, said 52-year-old Robert Liebkemann Jr. matched all six numbers drawn for the April 19 Louisiana Lotto game. The winning numbers were: 19, 24, 30, 32, 33 and 35.

Officials say Liebkemann checked his ticket at about 4 a.m. after hearing a winner was purchased in his area and "almost had a heart attack" after finding out he had won $1,499,022.

Liebkemann received $1,049,317.50 after state and federal taxes were withheld. Shop Rite #46 will receive a one-time selling bonus of $14,990 which is 1 percent of the prize.

It was the second big winning ticket purchased in Houma this month. A $50,000 Easy 5 ticket was sold at Nocko's Inc. less than a week before.

