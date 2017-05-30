Houma man dies in crash on LA 182

Image via Google Maps

HOUMA – A crash on LA 182 in Houma took the life of a 52-year-old man on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred as Ricky Bergeron was traveling east on LA 182 in a 2002 Dodge Durango. According to Louisiana State Police, for reasons still under investigation, Bergeron crossed the center line and ran off the roadway to the left.

His vehicle struck a tree and Bergeron suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner's Office.

According to Louisiana State Police, impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, however toxicology tests are pending. State Police note that Bergeron was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and the crash remains under investigation.