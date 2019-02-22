Houma man arrested for 200 counts of child pornography

HOUMA- State police have arrested a 41-year-old man for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Investigators were able to discover online child pornography images coming from an address in Houma that belonged to Todd Giles.

Once authorities issued a search warrant of the residence, they seized multiple electronic devices along with narcotics.

Giles was arrested and charged with 200 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles, 18 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine.