Houma man arrested for 200 counts of child pornography

22 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, February 22 2019 Feb 22, 2019 February 22, 2019 6:16 PM February 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nadeen Abusada

HOUMA- State police have arrested a 41-year-old man for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Investigators were able to discover online child pornography images coming from an address in Houma that belonged to Todd Giles.

Once authorities issued a search warrant of the residence, they seized multiple electronic devices along with narcotics.

Giles was arrested and charged with 200 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles, 18 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles, possession of marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine.

