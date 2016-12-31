Latest Weather Blog
Houma fire chief retiring after 25 years in post
HOUMA - After 25 years with the Houma Fire Department, Todd Dufrene is calling it quits.
Dufrene became chief in May 2009 and will retire Sunday at age 54.
Terrebonne Parish President Gordy Dove tells The Courier (http://bit.ly/2hDqE1M ) it's been a pleasure to work with Dufrene. Dove and a committee are in the process of interviewing applicants for the position and will bring their choice before the Parish Council on Jan. 11.
Dufrene says whoever replaces him must stay up-to-date on laws, policies and procedures, civil service and Property Insurance Association of Louisiana standards.
Dufrene says he plans on spending more time with his father, like fishing together. He also wants to go back to teaching firefighting in the offshore and marine industries at Fletcher Technical Community College.
