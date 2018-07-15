91°
'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles

3 hours 59 minutes 8 seconds ago Sunday, July 15 2018 Jul 15, 2018 July 15, 2018 11:19 AM July 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.
  
Sony Pictures estimates Sunday that the animated family movie earned $44.1 million from North American theaters.
  
It easily beat out Johnson's "Skyscraper," which remained earthbound in its first weekend in North America. The Universal Pictures film brought in only $25.5 million domestically. "Skyscraper" cost a reported $125 million to produce.
  
Second place went to Disney and Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp," which brought in an additional $28.8 million in its second weekend, down 62 percent from last week.
  
And the coming of age film "Eighth Grade" scored top marks in limited release with $252,284 from four theaters.
