91°
Latest Weather Blog
'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops charts, 'Skyscraper' stumbles
LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" has checked into the No. 1 spot at the box office in its opening weekend and left the Dwayne Johnson action thriller, "Skyscraper," in the dust.
Sony Pictures estimates Sunday that the animated family movie earned $44.1 million from North American theaters.
It easily beat out Johnson's "Skyscraper," which remained earthbound in its first weekend in North America. The Universal Pictures film brought in only $25.5 million domestically. "Skyscraper" cost a reported $125 million to produce.
Second place went to Disney and Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp," which brought in an additional $28.8 million in its second weekend, down 62 percent from last week.
And the coming of age film "Eighth Grade" scored top marks in limited release with $252,284 from four theaters.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Robotic physical therapy comes to OLOL
-
Fire station on Government Street undergoing remodel
-
Man arrested, another wanted in connection to deadly shooting on Jackson Avenue
-
Buddy Amoroso's widow plans to seek his seat on metro council
-
Two hotels held up in Baton Rouge Friday morning; police seeking 'brazen'...