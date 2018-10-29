Hotel rooms booked ahead of much-anticipated LSU, Alabama game

ASCENSION PARISH - Hotels throughout East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes are sold out ahead of this weekend's highly anticipated game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"We have some eager Alabama fans, and eager Tiger fans," Lorraine Myles told News 2. Myles is a kitchen cook at the Hampton Inn in Gonzales.

A string of hotels near Cabela's are almost-completely booked. Businesses say finding a room for the LSU versus Alabama game can become very chaotic. At the Hampton Inn, 80 rooms have been booked at $164 each, which is quite the profit for a single weekend.

"We have guests coming in saying, 'Please find me a room,'" one employee said. "We have to call one of the other hotels just to see if they have anything available close by."

With most rooms sold out, there's really only one other option.

"I hope they have a camper," Myles joked.

SpringHill Suites in Baton Rouge may have a couple of rooms still available. The starting rate begins at $214.