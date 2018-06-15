Hotel room sales tax increase proposal to appear on ballot in Gonzales

GONZALES - A proposal to increase sales taxes on hotel rooms will appear on the December ballot.



The proposal would raise sales tax on hotel rooms by 2 percent. If passed, it is expected to generate nearly $500,000 each year. The money would go toward building a 20 square foot event and convention center on Highway 30.



The current hotel sales tax is 11.5 percent. If voters passed it, it would be increased to 13.5 percent.



"Gonzales is located between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, which both have higher hotel taxes," Gonzales City Clerk Scot Byrd said.



The Ascension Hospitality Association said there is no need for a convention center in the area, but it could increase business on the weekends.



"If we could have something that could facilitate more weekend business, like more interest or love for the Lamar Dixon Center, that would be great," hotel general manager Joe Petersen said.



A public hearing on the proposal will be held July 9.