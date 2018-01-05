Hotel gives big donation to flood victims

BATON ROUGE - It's been 17 months since the 'great flood' drowned the streets of Baton Rouge, and support for those affected have not dried up. A local hotel made a huge donation Thursday to help those rebuilding feel at home again.

With a moving truck, some dolly's and a crew, it's obvious some changes are happening at the Cloverleaf Suites off of Corporate Blvd.

"We just took the property over and needed to buy new stuff,” says General Manager Larry Goings.

But before getting new furniture, the existing furniture has to go somewhere.

"During the flood, we housed so many that were affected and those people had no beds to sleep in, no chairs to sit on, nothing,” says Goings.

A memory that is engraved in the GM’s mind.

"Were donating all of our furniture from all 80 rooms to Habitat for Humanity to help the flood victims that were so sorely affected from the flood last year,” says Goings.

It’s not a small portion of furniture, the hotel is donating all of their hardware furniture including dressers, headboards and couches.

Manager at Habitat for Humanity ReStore Southeast, Kirsten Acosta, says the donation will help hundreds of families.

"People are still trying to rebuild, a lot of them are doing this on their own,” says Acosta. “These people are piecing things together one at a time, and furniture tends to be one of those last remaining items to get back into [their house] to be able to call it home,” says Acosta.

The items will be sold at a lower cost at the Habitat for Humanities restore locations in Baton Rouge. One is off of Airline and the other is off of Perkins Road. The items that are sold there go straight back to the non-profit, as well.