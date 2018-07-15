Hot Time in the City

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: A mild and muggy night ahead, as temperatures will be slowly cooling through the 80s during the evening hours to eventually reach a low of 76° overnight. Winds should stay light, coming out of the southwest late. Another hot and humid day ahead to complete the weekend, with a slim chance of afternoon showers. Temperatures will be warming into the 80s around 7AM, 90s around lunch as we eventually reach a high of 93° in the afternoon. Conditions will be and feel very hot if your area stays dry, leading to heat index values hovering 103° to 106° during the peak of the day. Something to also note, is that UV index will also be in the extreme category, so keep the sunscreen and sunglasses close.

Up Next: Afternoon shower and storm chances increase as we move into the workweek, scattering through the afternoon as considerable onshore flow keeps moisture levels high. This will help keep high temperatures slightly below average as a frontal system stalls over the region.

The Tropics

Tropical Storm Beryl lives again! Now subtropical storm status with 40 mph sustained winds, located 400 miles north of Bermuda and 460 miles south-southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and moving northeast at 13 mph. Movement will stay constant through Monday. Intensity should not change over the next 24 hours, but expected to degenerate to a remnant low late Sunday to early Monday as it moves over colde6r water. Beryl is the second longest time on record for reforming of an Atlantic named storm at 6 days, with the only longest being Ivan.

THE EXPLANATION:

Strong high pressure in the Gulf is keeping winds moving from the high and onshore across the Gulf Coasts. This is keeping the potential for isolated pop-up showers in the region, but they are staying on the low end of coverage due to the proximity of the high. It is helping to keep some pockets of drier air in the region. The good news is conditions will stay relatively dry through the weekend, except for some spotty, brief showers in the afternoon. The bad news is that it will not be lasting long, as the high pressure will break down early Monday. This will open the door to an incoming frontal system from the northwest, which will dip into the Western Gulf of Mexico to siphon some moisture onshore. The front will cause the atmosphere to be more unstable, aiding in more scattered showers and storms through the Wednesday. The front slows and stalls later in the week, which will keep shower chances elevated through Thursday before high pressure returns just in time for the weekend.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

