Hot garbage: Firefighters respond to burning waste truck downtown

BATON ROUGE - Crews were called to deal with a dumpster fire on wheels in downtown Baton Rouge Monday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was seen spraying down the hot mess on Convention Street just off Florida Street right around noon. Firefighters appeared to have the blaze under control within about 15 minutes.

No injuries have been reported.

The vehicle appears to be owned by Republic Services. It's still unclear what caused the truck to catch fire.