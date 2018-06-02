Hot and humid through the weekend

Tonight and Tomorrow: Mild conditions with partly cloudy skies tonight. High dew points and humidity will help to keep temperatures in the upper 70s overnight, as winds will be from the west between 5-10 mph. An incoming cold front from the north will bring increased cloud cover with afternoon showers and isolated storms. High temperatures will reach around 84° on Sunday, with heat index values near 106°.

Up Next: Things will stay dry on Monday, but humidity and afternoon showers return through the midweek. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 60s Sunday night and Monday night, as skies stay clear and much drier conditions are behind the cold front. The relief will not last long, as humidity and afternoon spotty showers will come back into our area through Thursday. We should see another break on Friday, but moisture and humidity increases for the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

A frontal system to our north will be heading south through Arkansas and Louisiana. Storms are expected to be rather strong as the front approaches Northern Louisiana, but will lose energy and structure as it moves south through our state. The brunt of the system will wait until after noon on Sunday to move through, and will encounter the sea breeze front that will make it slow down a bit as it eventually breaks into the Gulf. Sinking air behind the cold front will keep us sunny and drier on Monday. The next weather maker will occur through the midweek, as a low pressure will develop over West Texas late Monday. This frontal system will move through the Gulf States Tuesday through Thursday, bumping the afternoon shower chances up in the 20-30% range. Along with the potential for a passing shower, dew points will also return to the 70s through the rest of the week.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

