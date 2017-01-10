73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hostages 'fine,' suspect arrested near University of Alabama

17 minutes 50 seconds ago January 10, 2017 Jan 10, 2017 Tuesday, January 10 2017 January 10, 2017 11:01 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA – Police say a man was arrested after a hostage situation near the University of Alabama, and all the hostages are reported unharmed.

Lt. Teena Richardson, a Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman, said the incident Tuesday morning ended peacefully and said "The hostages are fine." She said there were about eight hostages. She said the man had a gun.

It happened at an Alabama Credit Union branch across the street from the UA law school.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson said officers initially responded to a bank robbery in progress. He contradicted an earlier statement from a police spokeswoman that a robbery hadn't been reported.

Most students return to class Wednesday, but many already were on campus.

Officers closed the area, and video and photos showed police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days