Hostages 'fine,' suspect arrested near University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA – Police say a man was arrested after a hostage situation near the University of Alabama, and all the hostages are reported unharmed.



Lt. Teena Richardson, a Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman, said the incident Tuesday morning ended peacefully and said "The hostages are fine." She said there were about eight hostages. She said the man had a gun.



It happened at an Alabama Credit Union branch across the street from the UA law school.



Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson said officers initially responded to a bank robbery in progress. He contradicted an earlier statement from a police spokeswoman that a robbery hadn't been reported.



Most students return to class Wednesday, but many already were on campus.



Officers closed the area, and video and photos showed police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear.

Local law enforcement and UAPD have responded to a robbery/hostage situation at the Alabama Credit Union located at 220 Bryant Dr. (1 of 2) — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017