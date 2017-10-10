76°
Hospitals say at least 185 treated for injuries

Tuesday, October 10 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Hospitals say they have treated at least 185 people injured by wildfires that have rampaged through parts of Northern California since Sunday night.
  
Most of the injured were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital's emergency room, which treated about 100 people since the wildfires began. The hospital said most had respiratory-related issues, including difficulty breathing, asthma and throat irritation, and 14 patients were treated for burns. Three of the burn victims remain in the ICU.
  
Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa treated about 50 patients, mostly for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.
  
Petaluma Valley Hospital treated about 35 patients from wildfires, most of whom have been released.
  

