Hospital says 2 school attack victims critical

SANTA FE, Texas - A hospital treating three of the people injured in the mass shooting at a Texas high school says one patient, who is a minor, is in good condition and the other two patients are in critical condition.

The University of Texas Medical Branch tweeted the update Saturday.

Hospitals on Friday reported treating a total of 14 people for injuries related to the shooting.

Ten people, mostly students, were killed in the attack Friday at the high school in Santa Fe, about 30 miles southeast of Houston. A 17-year-old student, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been arrested in the attack on murder charges.

The shooting was the deadliest school attack since 17 were killed in February at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.