Hospital investigating 'outrageous' images of newborns posted on social media

September 19, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida hospital is investigating after multiple photos surfaced on social media, showing hospital staff posing with newborn babies.

Photos obtained by Action News Jax appears to show a nurse making an inappropriate gesture to a newborn, calling the infant a 'mini Satan'. 

Naval Hospital is calling the images outrageous, unacceptable, and incredibly unprofessional, adding that the staff involved will face legal action. 

“We have identified the staff members involved. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice.” 

The hospital also says it is still notifying involved parties.

