Hospital dresses newborn babies as gingerbread cookies for Christmas
PITTSBURGH, Pa.- A maternity hospital decoratively dressed up their newborns this Christmas season, and it's pretty cute.
Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC posted photos to their Facebook page of brand new babies clad in crochet-gingerbread cookie outfits.
"To celebrate babies born during the holidays, Magee is transforming its nursery into a gingerbread house. Newborns will dress the part by wearing festive onesies and hand-knitted gingerbread caps," the hospital said in a statement.
Magee's newest additions also received a surprise visit from Santa.
