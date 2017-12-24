Hospital dresses newborn babies as gingerbread cookies for Christmas

Photo: Magee - Womens Hospital of UPMC Facebook page

PITTSBURGH, Pa.- A maternity hospital decoratively dressed up their newborns this Christmas season, and it's pretty cute.

Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC posted photos to their Facebook page of brand new babies clad in crochet-gingerbread cookie outfits.

"To celebrate babies born during the holidays, Magee is transforming its nursery into a gingerbread house. Newborns will dress the part by wearing festive onesies and hand-knitted gingerbread caps," the hospital said in a statement.

Magee's newest additions also received a surprise visit from Santa.