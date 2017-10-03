73°
Latest Weather Blog
Hospital: 1 more person dies from Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS - A Las Vegas hospital says another person has died from wounds suffered in the weekend shooting.
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center said the victim died Tuesday afternoon. No details about the person were released and the hospital said it still has 31 people in critical condition.
The additional fatality kept the death toll at 59 after Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg revised his earlier count of victims downward by one.
The largest mass shooting in U.S. history was carried out late Sunday by Stephen Paddock, who opened fire on a concert crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino and hotel. He killed himself as police arrived outside his door.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mother seeks answers following homecoming dress mix-up
-
State warned day care where child died about its operation prior to...
-
Theater manager fired for giving employees degrading nicknames
-
Community leaders host canvass after spree of shootings
-
BRPD meets with State Police, no decision on troopers policing Baton Rouge...