Horse walks into a bar: Animal runs through front door, clears out business

FRANCE - We've all heard the joke about a horse walking into a bar, but a business owner in France found out that it's a real possibility.

Patrons at the Chateau de Chantilly got to experience that joke firsthand last week as the equine ran through the front entrance and prompted most of them to clear out. According to USA Today, the racehorse escaped from a stable and ran amok, eventually ending up in the bar.

The bar owner, Stephane Jasmine said the horse pushed through the front door.

"Then the filly turned around, breaking a table and chairs. We've never seen anything like it," Jasmine said.

No injuries were reported.

Surveillance video of the horse's visit has since gone viral online for obvious reasons.